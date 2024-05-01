Brighton Jones LLC Buys 11,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

