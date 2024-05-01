Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $843,660.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.67. The stock had a trading volume of 400,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

