One Day In July LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. 706,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,792. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.