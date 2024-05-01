One Day In July LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. 706,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,792. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

