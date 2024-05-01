Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 272,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 105,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

