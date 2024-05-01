Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

