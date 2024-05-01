Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $814,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

