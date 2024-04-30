Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.370-9.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.4 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.37-$9.41 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $13.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. 3,753,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

