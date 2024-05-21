Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE K traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,967. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms have commented on K. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.