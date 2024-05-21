Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Purchases $10,535.50 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 3,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.20. Astrotech Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

