General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 3,820,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,201,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 233,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

