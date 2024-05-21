STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.56. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 406,240 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.