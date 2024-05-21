Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $992,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 4,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.