A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.41. A10 Networks shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 558,010 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Trading Down 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 18.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

