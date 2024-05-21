CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 7,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,564,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,280. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

