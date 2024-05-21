Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down to $268.41

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $268.41, but opened at $246.16. Nordson shares last traded at $248.63, with a volume of 96,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.