Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.77. Suzano shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 784,479 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Suzano by 44.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 48.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

