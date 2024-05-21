CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 7,621 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 303.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 803,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,696. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

