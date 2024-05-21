CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 982 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after purchasing an additional 562,256 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,160. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $522.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

