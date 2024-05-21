CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 55,399 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $123,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS DMAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.