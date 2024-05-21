Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down to $256.97

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $256.97, but opened at $230.13. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $233.96, with a volume of 258,523 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

