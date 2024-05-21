CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 1.0 %

MSCI traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $507.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,988. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

