BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of BeiGene worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,890,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $5.42 on Tuesday, reaching $168.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $245.74.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

