DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 620,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,990. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

