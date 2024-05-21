214,576 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 309,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,488. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

