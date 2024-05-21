Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.14

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.57. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 11,212 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

