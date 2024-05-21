CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Moody’s stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.60. The stock had a trading volume of 165,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,867. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

