Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $29.13. Sprout Social shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 734,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $22,332,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



