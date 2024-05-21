Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.01. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 33,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock worth $127,546. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $18,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 490,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 369,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

