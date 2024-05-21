CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. 1,599,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.