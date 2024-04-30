Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,055 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.4% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,884,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,625,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $315.11 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.