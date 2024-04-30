Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.