Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 2,174,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,033. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

