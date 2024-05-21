Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 1,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

