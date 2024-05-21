Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 1,788,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,776,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

