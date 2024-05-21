LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 2.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 9,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 296,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNZA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LanzaTech Global

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.