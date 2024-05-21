Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.70. 998,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,691,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $47,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at $5,705,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

