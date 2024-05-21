Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading Up 3.1%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 278,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,163,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.