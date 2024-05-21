Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Down 3.9%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.54 and last traded at $138.97. 622,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,055,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

