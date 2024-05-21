Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 2.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 27,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 348,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Central Puerto Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.