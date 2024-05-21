Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 2.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 27,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 348,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Central Puerto Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

