ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 3.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.15. 552,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,439,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

