NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) fell 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 113,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 69,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.74.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
