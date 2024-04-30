Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,571 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 341,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,175. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

