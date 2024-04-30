Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 1,863 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

FXY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. 107,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 126,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

