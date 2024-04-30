Aptiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average volume of 1,890 put options.
In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
