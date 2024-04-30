Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $472.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

