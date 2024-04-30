First Ascent Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 77,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.