IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s current price.

IG Design Group Stock Up 29.6 %

Shares of IGR traded up GBX 36 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 157.50 ($1.98). 2,258,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,122. The stock has a market cap of £154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.20 ($2.18).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

