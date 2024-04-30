Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 68,703 shares.The stock last traded at $231.56 and had previously closed at $232.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

