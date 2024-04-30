Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.27. 277,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.61 and a 200-day moving average of $444.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

