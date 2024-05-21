NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 610,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,680,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

